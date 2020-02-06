Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Chinese envoy lauds virus co-operation with Canada, amid chill in relationship
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 6, 2020 3:38 pm EST
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). China's envoy to Ottawa is offering glowing praise for Canada's help in combatting the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and is suggesting that might useful in repairing the diplomatic rift between their countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-CDC via AP, File
OTTAWA — China’s envoy to Ottawa is offering glowing praise for Canada’s help in combatting the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and is suggesting that might be useful in repairing the diplomatic rift between their countries.
Ambassador Cong Peiwu tells The Canadian Press that anything Canada can do in the next few weeks will be appreciated, as the two countries try to address their problems and get their relationship back on track.
Cong was referring to the diplomatic downturn that followed the arrests of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou by Canada, and China’s imprisonment of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.
The RCMP arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition warrant in December 2018 and the two Canadian men were arrested for violating China’s national security nine days later.
Cong praised the co-operation between Canada and China on battling the outbreak and says his country’s top priority has been ensuring the safety of Chinese people and all foreign nationals, including Canada’s.
Cong says he appreciates Canada’s support against anti-Chinese sentiments about the outbreak, including a statement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denouncing discrimination based on fear.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.