China cuts tariffs on $75B of US imports in trade truce

BEIJING — China on Thursday announced tariff cuts on $75 billion of U.S. imports in response to American reductions as part of their truce in a trade war.

The Ministry of Finance said the reductions applied to tariffs imposed Sept. 1 as the two sides were ratcheting up their dispute over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Washington announced similar reductions last month.

The Associated Press

