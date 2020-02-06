Loading articles...

Chemical weapons watchdog report criticizes leaks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An independent investigation into leaks that raised questions over the global chemical weapons watchdog’s conclusion that chlorine was used in a notorious 2018 attack in Syria has criticized two former officials responsible for releasing classified information, the organization’s chief said Thursday.

Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Director-General Fernando Arias told members that he stands by the conclusions of a Fact-Finding Mission issued on March 1 last year that found “reasonable grounds” that a toxic chemical was used in Douma on April 7, 2018. It said the toxic chemical “was likely molecular chlorine.”

The OPCW did not have a mandate to apportion blame for the attack, that killed about 40 people. The United States, Britain and France blamed Syrian government forces and launched punitive airstrikes. Syria denied responsibility.

Last year, two leaks led to questions about the conclusions and the independence of the organization that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013.

Arias said the independent, external investigation into the leaks carried out between July 2019 and February this year established that the former OPCW officials, identified only as inspectors A and B were “not whistle-blowers.”

“They are individuals who could not accept that their views were not backed by evidence. When their view could not gain traction, they took matters into their own hands and committed a breach of their obligations to the organization.”

The investigation into the leaks said the organization’s internal legislation “is being reviewed in order to reduce the risks of future breaches of the confidentiality regime.”

Arias said the two inspectors did not co-operate with the investigation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Watch out for a collision EB 401 east of Port Union express - left lane partially blocked. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:41 AM
Morning! Right now, we are getting a break from some of the snow. However, more snow is on the way. According to Me…
Latest Weather
Read more