Canadian Pacific freight train derails in Saskatchewan, second since December

GUERNSEY, Sask. — Canadian Pacific says one of its freight trains has derailed just east of Guernsey, Sask.

An email from spokesman Salem Woodrow says the train jumped the tracks at about 6:15 a.m., local time.

He says emergency responders are at the scene and CP is making initial assessments and should have more information later.

RCMP in Humboldt, just north of the derailment, say Highway 16 has been closed in both directions and the junction with Highway 20 is also closed indefinitely.

There is no immediate word of injuries.

About 19 cars of a CP train derailed in the same area in December, causing a major blaze and leaking 1.5-million litres of oil.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

