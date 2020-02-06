Canadian evacuation underway as chartered plane lands in Wuhan

A plane chartered by the federal government to evacuate Canadians from the quarantined Chinese city of Wuhan has landed and the process to bring them home has begun.

“Our plane has landed in Wuhan from Hanoi and our evacuation operation is well underway,” Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted around 11 a.m. ET.

The federal government plans to provide a live briefing on the evacuation at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Weather events forced a one-day delay in the operation. The flight was supposed to leave Wuhan early Thursday morning local time, but an email from the Canadian Embassy announced it would be delayed to the evening.

“Due to circumstances beyond the control of the Government of Canada, please be advised the departure time has been delayed,” read a message forwarded to The Canadian Press by Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old student from L’Ascension, Que.

Richard Fabic, whose 15-month-old daughter has been stranded in the locked-down central Chinese city, says he got the email Thursday.

Those who aren’t able to get to the airport or who have decided not to make the trip are being urged to contact consular officials.

Upon their arrival in Canada, evacuees will be quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario for two weeks.

Wuhan has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, which has now sickened more than 28,000 and killed 563 in China.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report