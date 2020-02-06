Loading articles...

Buttigieg, Sanders to win most national delegates in Iowa

WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders will emerge from Iowa’s Democratic caucuses with the most delegates to the party’s national convention, regardless of which one eventually wins the contest.

Buttigieg and Sanders have each won at least 11 national delegates, with a handful of delegates still to be awarded, according to The Associated Press delegate count. Elizabeth Warren has won at least five delegates, while Joe Biden has won at least two and Amy Klobuchar has at least one.

Iowa will award 41 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer. There are 11 delegates still to be awarded as the state party sorts out the final results of the caucuses.

Candidates must win a majority of pledged delegates to the party’s national convention to win the Democratic nomination for president on the first ballot. This year, that’s 1,191 pledged delegates.

The Associated Press

