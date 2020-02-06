BCE raises dividend, reports Q4 profit up more than 10 per cent from year ago

TORONTO — BCE Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit grew more than 10 per cent compared with a year ago.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 83.25 cents per share, up from 79.25 cents per share.

The increased payment came as BCE reported a profit attributable to common shareholders of $672 million or 74 cents per share for its fourth quarter, up from a profit of $606 million or 68 cents per share a year ago.

Operating revenue totalled nearly $6.32 billion, up from nearly $6.22 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 88 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 89 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 89 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press