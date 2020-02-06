Loading articles...

5 more Canadians test positive for the new coronavirus aboard cruise ship

Last Updated Feb 6, 2020 at 11:28 pm EST

A cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors off the Yokohama Port upon arrival in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Feb. 4, 2020. A person who was a passenger on the Japanese-operated cruise ship has tested positive for a new virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on Jan. 25. The ship returned to Yokohama carrying 3,000 passengers and crew members after making port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officials and medical staff boarded the ship on Monday night and began medical checks of everyone on board, a health ministry official said on condition of anonymity, citing department rules. (Kyodo News via AP)

Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A statement from Princess Cruises says it had notified by the Japanese Ministry of Health that an additional 41 people from the targeted screening samples onboard Diamond Princess have tested positive for Coronavirus.

It says the nationalities of those tested positive include one from Argentina, five from Australia, 21 from Japan, one from the United Kingdom and eight from the United States.

The statement says local public health authorities will be disembarking these guests today for transport to local hospitals immediately.

It says the Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date will be February 19, unless there are any other unforeseen developments.

The ship already had 20 passengers infected with the virus before Friday’s 41 confirmed cases, and two Canadians had tested positive for the new coronavirus. This brings the total number of Canadians up to seven.

