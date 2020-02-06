5 more Canadians test positive for the new coronavirus aboard cruise ship

Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A statement from Princess Cruises says it had notified by the Japanese Ministry of Health that an additional 41 people from the targeted screening samples onboard Diamond Princess have tested positive for Coronavirus.

It says the nationalities of those tested positive include one from Argentina, five from Australia, 21 from Japan, one from the United Kingdom and eight from the United States.

The statement says local public health authorities will be disembarking these guests today for transport to local hospitals immediately.

It says the Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date will be February 19, unless there are any other unforeseen developments.

The ship already had 20 passengers infected with the virus before Friday’s 41 confirmed cases, and two Canadians had tested positive for the new coronavirus. This brings the total number of Canadians up to seven.