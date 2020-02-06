14 Israeli troops injured in car-ramming attack in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Israeli paramedics say 14 soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem overnight.

The attack happened early on Thursday. The police say the driver of the car targeted a group of soldiers walking in a busy commercial area of the city. The car the sped away and the police are searching for the perpetrator.

A member of the paramedics at the scene, Avi Katz, told Israel Army Radio that most of the soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack but that one was seriously hurt.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says it was a militant attack and that the police are investigating.

The car-ramming came just hours Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian during clashes with demonstrators in the West Bank on Wednesday.

That was the first death since tensions rose following the release of President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan, according to Palestinian officials. Earlier on Wednesday, Israel struck Hamas militant targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israeli communities the previous night.

The Associated Press