Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Two Canadians aboard a cruise ship off Japan test positive for new coronavirus
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 5, 2020 11:22 pm EST
Passengers wave from their cabin balcony as the Diamond Princess docks at the port of Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, on February 6, 2020. The cruise ship with around 3,700 passengers on board docked in the morning to restock supplies. According to latest media reports, 10 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A total number of 20 people from the ship have been infected by the coronavirus, raising the number of infections to 45 in Japan. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
Two Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
A statement from Princess Cruises says that the results were among the second set of samples that had completed testing.
It says the second set of samples showed 10 additional people tested positive for the novel coronavirus including four Japanese, one from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one from New Zealand.
It says local public health authorities will be immediately disembarking those guests for transport to local hospitals.
The first phase of health screening of all guests and crew onboard Diamond Princess confirmed 10 cases of the virus.
The ship carrying 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew was quarantined in Yokohama following a confirmed outbreak of the new coronavirus on
Tuesday.