Two Anne Shirley stars coming together on new Canadian film 'Maternal'

TORONTO — “Anne with an E” fans, rejoice.

Just over two months after the series was cancelled, star Amybeth McNulty has already found a new project — one that’s directed by another famous face from the “Anne of Green Gables” franchise, Megan Follows.

Producers say McNulty, the Irish-Canadian actress who played the title character in the recently cancelled CBC/Netflix series “Anne with an E,” stars in the upcoming feature film “Maternal.”

Follows, who starred in several “Anne of Green Gables” miniseries, makes her feature directorial debut on the psychedelic thriller and also stars in it.

Other cast members include Kris Holden-Ried, Athena Karkanis, and Colm Feore.

The story sees McNulty’s 15-year-old character get badly injured in a car accident while on her way to the wedding of her father, played by Holden-Ried.

While in hospital, she has an after-life experience in which she reconnects with her dead mother, played by Follows.

Chris John wrote the screenplay for the film, which started principal photography week in and around Hamilton.

“Anne with an E” and other “Anne of Green Gables” incarnations have been inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel, about a plucky Prince Edward Island orphan.

“Anne with an E” was cancelled after three seasons in late November. While its creators have said that’s the end of the line for the series, its fervent fans haven’t given up on their campaign to get it revived.

Their efforts include petitions, pleas to various networks, and billboards at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square and New York’s Times Square.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press