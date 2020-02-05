Undercover officer set to testify in Tess Richey murder trial

The trial of a man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto’s Church and Wellesley village resumes on Wednesday.

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.

Prosecutors argued last week that Schlatter sexually assaulted and strangled Richey just hours after they met.

An undercover officer related to the case is expected to testify today.

