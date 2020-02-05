Loading articles...

Suspect arrested in fatal Mississauga stabbing

Emergency crews at the scene of a stabbing on Sebastian Drive in Mississauga on Feb. 4, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Peel police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man Tuesday morning.

At around 2 a.m., police said two men were seen walking along Sebastian Drive when an altercation ensued.

“The victim fell to the ground and the suspect fled the scene on foot,” police said. “Officers attended the area and located the victim suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.”

The victim, Christopher Birrell, 24, of no fixed address, died at the scene.

On the same day, police arrested Shayan Syed, 21, of Mississauga and charged him with second-degree murder.

Ayah Boutari, 20, of Mississauga has also been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

They both appeared in court on Wednesday.

