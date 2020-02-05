Loading articles...

Streets closed after old artillery shell found in SC city

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Several downtown streets in South Carolina’s largest city were closed Wednesday after construction crews found an old artillery shell, police said.

The crew called 911 around 10 a.m. to report the shell in downtown Charleston, just over a block from the Old Slave Mart where dozens of vendors sell merchandise, Charleston police said.

The police department called the U.S. Air Force to dispose of the shell and closed several nearby roads as a precaution.

The shell appears to be newer than the Civil War, but investigators aren’t exactly sure when it was made, police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Leslie collectors - only one lane is getting through, major delays. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:47 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Wx Statements continue from Environment 🇨🇦 in grey (as of 6:30am Feb 5) Mainly a snow event for #Toronto System…
Latest Weather
Read more