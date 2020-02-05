Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stingray Group swings to $8.09-million Q3 profit as revenues grow 15 per cent
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 5, 2020 6:39 pm EST
MONTREAL — Stingray Group Inc. swung to a profit in the third quarter as revenues grew 15 per cent to $81.3 million.
The Montreal-based company, which provides advertising-free music service, says it earned $8.09 million for the period ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $18.05 million a year earlier.
Last year’s loss included a $25.3 million non-recurring CRTC tangible benefits expense related to the acquisition of Newfoundland Capital Corporation Inc. and its ratio stations across Canada in October 2018.
Excluding one-time items, adjusted profits were $16.7 million or 22 cents per share. That’s up from $12.4 million or 18 cents per share in the prior year.
Revenues were up from $70.8 million while recurring revenues increased 1.1 per cent to $33.7 million. The increase of revenues follows the acquisition of Newfoundland Capital Corporation Inc. and a 10 per cent increase in subscriptions to 392,000.
The company was expected to earn 23 cents per share in adjusted net income on $81.6 million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.