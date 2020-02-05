Raptors stretch winning streak to record 12 with thrilling victory over Pacers

The Toronto Raptors made history on Wednesday — but it certainly didn’t come easy.

Kyle Lowry poured in 32 points and Serge Ibaka added 30 points, including a huge three-pointer in the dying seconds, and the Raptors overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-118 for a franchise-record 12th consecutive victory.

Raptors winning a franchise best 12 games in a row in dramatic fashion! #Raptors pic.twitter.com/0z2nsacr2S — Richard Southern (@richard680news) February 6, 2020

Pascal Siakam had 25 points, while Terence Davis had 11 and Fred VanVleet chipped in with 10 for Toronto (37-14).

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points to lead the Pacers (31-20), while Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

With history on the line, the game and the Scotiabank Arena crowd had a post-season feeling. Toronto’s previous 11 wins came against mostly losing teams — Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and San Antonio were the only three opponents with plus .500 records — and the Raptors knew they were in tough Wednesday.

The Pacers outscored Toronto by 25 points in the second quarter, frustrating the Raptors with their smothering defence, and when Brogdon drained a three early in the third quarter, the Pacers went up by 19 points. But the Raptors clawed their way back, pulling to within two points late in the third, and Toronto trailed just 86-82 to start the fourth.