Elementary teachers' province-wide strike on Thursday, another one next week

Last Updated Feb 5, 2020 at 7:43 am EST

Teachers from Parkdale Junior and Senior Public School picket at Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue on Jan. 20, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Elementary teachers will be holding a province-wde strike on Thursday, the day after hitting the picket lines in several boards, largely in eastern and northern Ontario, as part of their rotating strikes.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) escalated its job action Monday and is now targeting each board twice a week, including another provincewide strike set for next week.

Below are the upcoming ETFO dates:

Thursday, Feb. 6
All English public elementary schools in the province will be closed for a one-day strike

Friday, Feb. 7
Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Niagara, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo and York Region school boards; Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility, Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities

Monday, Feb. 10
Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic (designated early childhood educators only),Halton, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Rainbow, Thames Valley, Upper Canada and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority

Tuesday, Feb. 11
All English public elementary schools in the province will be closed for a one-day strike

Wednesday, Feb. 12
Algoma, Greater Essex, Limestone, Niagara, Renfrew County, Toronto, Toronto Catholic (designated early childhood educators only) and Waterloo school boards, Moosonee and Moose Factory District School Authorities and Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre School Authorities

Thursday, Feb. 13
Bluewater, Grand Erie, Hamilton-Wentworth, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Ontario North East, Ottawa-Carleton, Peel, Penetanguishene, Protestant Separate, Simcoe County, Superior-Greenstone, Trillium Lakelands and York Region School Boards, and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre

Friday, Feb. 14
Kawartha Pine Ridge, Near North and Rainy River school boards

