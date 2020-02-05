Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,651,59, up 138.86 points.)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down six cents, or 3.92 per cent, to $1.47 on 23.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 80 cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $55.58 on 8.3 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down two cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $2.81 on 7.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up seven cents, or five per cent, to $1.47 on 6.6 million shares.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (TSX:SZLS). Health care. Up one cent, or 20 per cent, to six cents on 6.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 86 cents, or 2.26 per cent, to $38.84 on 6.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Brookfield Property Partners LP. (TSX:BPY.UN). Down 19 cents to $24.85. Real Estate giant Brookfield Property Partners LP saw its earnings jump 80 per cent in the fourth quarter despite pressure on its retail side from a rise in tenant bankruptcies. Overall net income for the company, which reports in U.S. dollars, came in at $1.55 billion or a dollar per unit for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up from $858 million or 51 cents per unit last year. The firm said Wednesday that the increase was due mostly to higher valuation gains in its Canada and United Kingdom office portfolios, as well as performance in several of its investments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press