Loading articles...

Marin Alsop become's Ravinia's 1st chief conductor

CHICAGO — Marin Alsop has been hired as the first chief conductor of the Ravinia Festival, the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

The 63-year-old was given a two-year appointment, the festival said Wednesday. She will conduct two weeks annually starting this year and will include programs celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which granted women’s suffrage.

Alsop has been music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra since 2007-08 and the São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra since 2012. She is the chief conductor of the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Collision NB 427 at Finch - centre lane blocked, it's backed up from the 409. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 PM
Thursday and Friday panning out to be all snow for the GTA with moderate impact on travel. It'll be a one-two punch…
Latest Weather
Read more