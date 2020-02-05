Loading articles...

Actor Kirk Douglas dies at 103: reports

Last Updated Feb 5, 2020 at 6:44 pm EST

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, actor Kirk Douglas attends a ceremony honoring his son actor Michael Douglas with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Public officials and relatives of Douglas have unveiled a new historic marker in his upstate New York birthplace to honor the Hollywood legend on his birthday. The blue and yellow New York state historic marker was presented in Amsterdam on Sunday, the actor's 102nd birthday. The sign will be erected near the home where he was born as Issur Danielovitch to Russian Jewish parents on Dec. 9, 1916. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Kirk Douglas, whose legendary career spanned more than six decades, has died at the age of 103, according multiple media reports.

More to come

