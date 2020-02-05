Loading articles...

Suspect sought after gunfire heard outside Scarborough high school

Last Updated Feb 5, 2020 at 1:54 pm EST

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute is on lockdown after gunshots were heard at the rear of the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say no victims were found at the high school in Scarborough, but they have located several shell casings and bullet holes were found in a car.

Several other schools in the area are on lockdown as well as a result: Cornell Junior Public School, Willow Park Junior Public School, Cedarbrook Public School, Tecumseh Senior Public School, Scarborough Village Public School, Cedar Drive Junior Public School, and Golf Road Junior Public School.

Officers are looking for male suspect, 18 to 20 years old, approximately five foot 10 inches to six feet tall with a slim build. He was described as wearing a black winter toque and a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

