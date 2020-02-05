Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was fell .80 cent at $5.5940 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 2.80 cents at $3.7960 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 3 cents at $3.0740 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off .40 cent at 8.8020 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .34 cent at $1.2168 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .48 cent at $1.3650 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .25 cent at .5710 a pound.

The Associated Press

