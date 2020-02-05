Loading articles...

Florida trooper dies in shooting at highway rest stop

PALM CITY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died in a shooting at an Interstate 95 rest stop Wednesday, the agency said.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran, died in a shooting before noon at a rest stop near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach, the highway patrol said in a statement.

No further details were released, including whether a suspect had been arrested. The agency did not immediately respond to phone calls, emails and texts.

The shooting closed Interstate 95 in both directions in the area. It was expected to remain closed until at least late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Collision NB 427 at Finch - centre lane blocked, it's backed up from the 409. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 PM
Thursday and Friday panning out to be all snow for the GTA with moderate impact on travel. It'll be a one-two punch…
Latest Weather
Read more