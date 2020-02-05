Loading articles...

1 dead, 4 injured in Brampton crash

Last Updated Feb 5, 2020 at 5:57 am EST

Peel police at the scene of a fatal crash at Torbram Road and Williams Parkway in Brampton on Feb. 5, 2020. CITYNEWS

A man is dead and four other people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Torbram Road and Williams Parkway just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Two men and one woman were taken to local hospital.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

