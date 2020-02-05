Loading articles...

China new virus deaths rise to 563

BEIJING — China has reported new deaths by a viral outbreak have risen by 73 in the past 24 hours to 563.

That brings the number of confirmed cases to 28,018, an increase of 3,694.

The little-understood new coronavirus has spread fear around the world, along with the shunning of any suspected to have a link to the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has revived fears of the deadly 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS that killed almost 800 people.

The Associated Press

