Alaska shooting suspect arrested in US Virgin Islands

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man wanted for a fatal shooting in Alaska has been arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Brant Marshall, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Grant Fowler, 34, KTVA-television reported.

Fowler was shot Dec. 3 at the Black Angus Inn, according to Anchorage police. He died later that day.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Fowler on Jan. 28. Fowler, known in Anchorage as “Joey Snow” and “Snowy,” will be extradited to Alaska to face charges, police said. Online court documents to not list his attorney.

The Associated Press

