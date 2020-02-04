Loading articles...

Veteran turning 100 wants 100 birthday cards

Last Updated Feb 4, 2020 at 1:40 pm EST

Ron Arsenault/Facebook

Evidence of the power of social media.

A post is circulating of Second World War veteran Fred Arsenault of Scarborough in his uniform, with his many medals, holding a sign that says: “I’m a WW2 veteran about to turn 100 years old on March 6, 2020 and would like to receive 100 birthday cards.”

The sign also includes his address.

It’s made the rounds on Reddit, Twitter and Facebook.

Even Toronto mayor John Tory gave him a mention on Twitter, encouraging people to send him a card.

 

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED at Sheppard and Yonge, following a vehicle fire. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:12 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here you go #Toronto GTA Heads up especially THURSDAY
Latest Weather
Read more