Veteran turning 100 wants 100 birthday cards

Evidence of the power of social media.

A post is circulating of Second World War veteran Fred Arsenault of Scarborough in his uniform, with his many medals, holding a sign that says: “I’m a WW2 veteran about to turn 100 years old on March 6, 2020 and would like to receive 100 birthday cards.”

The sign also includes his address.

It’s made the rounds on Reddit, Twitter and Facebook.

Even Toronto mayor John Tory gave him a mention on Twitter, encouraging people to send him a card.