Man stabbed to death in Mississauga

One person, believed to be a young man, is dead after a stabbing in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the area of Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue near Eglinton Avenue West just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

So far, there has been no arrest or any description released of a suspect or suspect vehicle.