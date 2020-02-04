Loading articles...

Man stabbed to death in Mississauga

Last Updated Feb 4, 2020 at 5:40 am EST

Emergency crews at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue in Mississauga on Feb. 4, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One person, believed to be a young man, is dead after a stabbing in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the area of Sebastian Drive and Aquinas Avenue near Eglinton Avenue West just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

So far, there has been no arrest or any description released of a suspect or suspect vehicle.

