Peel police release name of Mississauga stabbing victim

Peel Regional Police have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning in Mississauga.

At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said two men were seen walking along Sebastian Drive when an altercation ensued.

“The victim fell to the ground and the suspect fled the scene on foot,” police said. “Officers attended the area and located the victim suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.”

The victim, Christopher Birrell, 24, of no fixed address, died at the scene, police said.

The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau continues to investigate the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.