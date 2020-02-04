Loading articles...

Rights group says criminals terrorizing miners in Venezuela

BOGOTA — Criminal groups that run gold mines in the south of Venezuela have mutilated miners accused of stealing from them, extorted business owners and forced young children to work without security equipment as they tighten their grip on a region that is rich in minerals, Human Rights Watch said in a report published on Tuesday.

The watchdog group interviewed more than 30 mine workers, journalists and local experts who said that authorities in Venezuela are turning a blind eye to the abuses and in some occasions collaborating with criminal groups and with Colombian rebels who control mines in Venezuela’s Bolivar state.

Human Rights Watch said that it had not been able to track which companies are currently buying and refining gold from illegal mines in the area. But it called on companies working in that industry to be vigilant about where their gold is coming from so that they don’t end up funding criminal groups that are terrorizing the residents of southern Venezuela.

The Associated Press

