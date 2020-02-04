Loading articles...

Child, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough

Last Updated Feb 4, 2020 at 4:36 pm EST

Toronto police investigate a multi-vehicle collision in the Pharmacy Avenue and Dolphin Drive area on Feb. 4, 2020. Daniel Berry/CityNews Toronto

A child and two others were injured in serious multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto fire said they were called to the Pharmacy Avenue and Dolphin Drive area at around 3:43 p.m.

When they arrived, they found three vehicles had been involved in a collision and that two people were trapped in their vehicles.

One child was transported to Sick Kids Hospital in serious condition, EMS said. A female was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, police said.

EMS said a third patient was treated on-scene by paramedics. The condition of that patient is not known.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by Toronto police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact traffic services at 416-808-1900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

