Number of people being tested for novel coronavirus in Ontario dropping

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says the province’s new coronavirus investigations seem to be tapering off.

Dr. David Williams says while many cases have developed between seven and nine days after exposure, few were seen at day 11 or 12.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says 126 people have been tested nationally, with only four positives.

Meantime, the federal government is awaiting final approval from Chinese authorities to fly through restricted airspace and land at the closed airport in Wuhan to pick up Canadian citizens from the quarantined region of the country that is the epicentre of the virus.

The Liberal government insisted China let parents and other primary caregivers accompany their Canadian children, even if they are not citizens themselves.

China has seen 425 deaths and more than 20,400 confirmed cases on the mainland, and more than 180 cases have been reported around the world.

Belgium has reported its first case of the virus — one of nine Belgians who were repatriated from Wuhan over the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.

— with files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press