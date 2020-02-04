Loading articles...

International court gathering evidence in Rohingya case

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Investigators from the International Criminal Court have begun collecting evidence for a case involving alleged crimes against humanity by Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims who then fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, a court official said Tuesday.

Phakiso Mochochoko, director of the Jurisdiction, Complementary and Cooperation Division of the ICC office of the prosecutor, said a team of investigators is visiting refugee camps to collect evidence. He said justice will be delivered whether Myanmar co-operates or not.

Mochochoko told reporters in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, that The Hague-based court will pursue the case even though Myanmar is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court, and urged the Buddhist-majority nation to co-operate. Myanmar has denied committing crimes against humanity or genocide.

He said the court has a mandate to proceed with the case because Bangladesh is a party to the statute and the Rohingya crossed the border into that country.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after Myanmar security forces launched a crackdown on the Muslim minority in August 2017. Bangladesh currently houses over 1 million Rohingya refugees.

Julhas Alam, The Associated Press

