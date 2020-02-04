Loading articles...

Hundreds evacuate homes in New Zealand to escape flooding

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Hundreds of people evacuated their homes and farms Wednesday to escape flooding in southern New Zealand.

Authorities told many residents in the towns of Gore, Mataura and Wyndham they should leave immediately as rivers continued to rise following heavy rainfall.

Several hundred tourists were being evacuated from Milford Sound after getting stuck there earlier this week when flooding and mudslides cut off car access. Many of the tourists were evacuated by helicopter.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Southland region.

Weather conditions were improving Wednesday. Some rainfall is forecast over the coming days, but not the heavy rain that has caused the flooding.

The Associated Press

