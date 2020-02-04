Loading articles...

Male driver dead in Highway 401 collision: OPP

Emergency crews investigate a serious collision on Highway 401 near Keele Street on Feb. 4, 2019. Framegrab/CityNews Toronto

A male driver is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 Tuesday evening.

OPP said the collision occurred in the eastbound express lanes near the Keele Street interchange.

Investigators have closed the eastbound express lanes of the 401 east of Highway 400 all the way to Allen Road.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

 

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB 401 at Islington express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 56 minutes ago
#Toronto forecast for Wed. Feb. 5th: One more dry day with a good amount of midday sun before our messy winter syst…
Latest Weather
Read more