Governor names new Alaska Revenue commissioner

JUNEAU, Alaska — A former chief financial officer for the city of Anchorage has been named state Revenue commissioner.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of Lucinda Mahoney on Tuesday. The position is subject to legislative confirmation.

She would replace Bruce Tangeman, who resigned late last year. Mike Barnhill has been acting commissioner. Dunleavy’s office said Barnhill will serve now as a deputy commissioner.

Dunleavy said Mahoney’s experience with the municipality of Anchorage and understanding of debt services will be valuable.

According to information released by Dunleavy’s office, Mahoney has been working as a business consultant. Her past experience includes serving as a chief financial officer for Anchorage under then-Mayor Dan Sullivan and managing the Arctic Slope Regional Corp. shared services centre.

The Associated Press

