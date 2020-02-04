AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Dems off to poor start: Leadoff Iowa caucus results delayed

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus were delayed due to “quality checks” and new reporting rules, an embarrassing complication that added a new layer of doubt to an already uncertain presidential primary season.

The party said the problem was not a result of a “hack or an intrusion.”

The statement came as Iowa voters packed caucus sites across the state with at least four leading candidates battling to win the opening contest of the 2020 campaign, and ultimately, the opportunity to take on President Donald Trump this fall.

Democrats hoped that Iowa’s caucuses would provide some clarity for what has been a muddled nomination fight for much of the last year. But apparent technology issues delayed the results as the state party suggested turnout was on track to match 2016 numbers.

Party officials held a call with campaigns as concerns were growing over the delays.

The Latest: Biden claims success in Iowa despite vote delay

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Joe Biden is declaring success in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses despite results not yet being released by the state Democratic Party.

“We feel good about where we are, so it’s onto New Hampshire,” Biden said Monday night, adding that he’d “walk out of here with our share of delegates.”

The Iowa Democratic Party says the caucus results have been delayed because of unspecified “quality checks.” They say, however, that the problem is a “reporting issue,” not a “hack or an intrusion.”

AP VoteCast: Iowa Dems split on best challenger for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Democrats are fiercely united by the goal of unseating President Donald Trump, but they were sharply divided Monday over which candidate was best equipped to do so, according to the AP VoteCast survey.

Iowa, which hosts the nation’s first presidential contest, has played a historic role in defining the field of Democratic frontrunners. But the results from AP VoteCast show how difficult it can be for any single contender to unite an increasingly diverse coalition of voters whose common cause rests mostly on their fury with the Republican president.

Fully 88% said electability was very important for the Democratic nominee, compared with the 66% who said having the best policy ideas is highly important. But not everyone at the start of the caucuses agreed on who was most electable. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was backed by voters under 30, while former Vice-President Joe Biden’s base was largely older and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was drawing more support from women than men.

“Hey, everybody, if you want to beat Trump, come over to Biden’s camp,” yelled Jeff Erickson, a retired postal worker, as voters filed into Hoover High School in Des Moines.

Yet many of the Democratic presidential candidates have possible weaknesses when challenging Trump. Just over 4 in 10 Iowa voters said it would be harder for a woman to unseat the president. Almost 6 in 10 said a gay candidate would have more difficulty defeating Trump, a potential risk for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Roughly the same share said a nominee with “strongly liberal views” would also face a harder time, while close to half said a nominee older than 75 — Biden and Sanders — would have a tougher time versus Trump.

Hospitals cut services as worried Hong Kong has 1st death

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong hospitals cut services Tuesday as medical workers were striking for a second day to demand its borders with mainland China be shut completely to ward off a virus that caused its first death in the semi-autonomous territory.

All but two of Hong Kong’s land and sea crossings with the mainland were closed at midnight after more than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike Monday. As many as 9,000 medical workers could join a bigger walkout Tuesday to demand closure of the border across which tens of thousands of people continue to travel daily.

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority said it was cutting back services because “a large number of absent from duty” and “emergency services in public hospitals have been affected.”

Hong Kong was hit hard by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2002-03, an illness from the same family of viruses as the current outbreak and which many believe was intensified by official Chinese secrecy and obfuscation.

The mainland’s latest figures of 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed infections of the new coronavirus were up from 361 deaths and 17,205 cases the previous day. Outside mainland China, at least 180 cases have been confirmed, including two fatalities, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Trump trial closing arguments aim at voters, history

WASHINGTON (AP) — Closing arguments Monday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial were directed more toward history than to sway the outcome, one final chance to influence public opinion and set the record ahead of his expected acquittal in the Republican-led Senate.

The House Democratic prosecutors drew on the Founding Fathers and common sense to urge senators — and Americans — to see that Trump’s actions are not isolated but a pattern of behaviour that, left unchecked, will allow him to “cheat”‘ in the 2020 election.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff implored those few Republican senators who have acknowledged Trump’s wrongdoing in the Ukraine matter to prevent a “runaway presidency” and stand up to say “enough.”

“For a man like Donald J. Trump, they gave you a remedy and meant for you to use it. They gave you an oath, and they meant for you to observe it,” Schiff said. “We have proven Donald Trump guilty. Now do impartial justice and convict him.”

The president’s defence countered the Democrats have been out to impeach Trump since the start of his presidency, nothing short of an effort to undo the 2016 election and to try to shape the next one, as early primary voting begins Monday in Iowa.

Cross-examination drives key Weinstein accuser to tears

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser in the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein broke down in tears on the witness stand on Monday during an exhaustive cross-examination over the nature of her relationship with the once-powerful movie mogul.

The drama, which prompted the judge to send the jury home about an hour earlier than usual, came as the defence sought to paint the 34-year-old woman as an opportunistic manipulator who took advantage of Weinstein while pursuing an acting career, even after he allegedly raped her.

The woman said she tried to make Weinstein “my pseudo father” after a rough upbringing. She said she sent him flattering emails and kept seeing him because “I wanted him to believe I wasn’t a threat.”

“I was afraid of his unpredictable anger,” the woman testified.

She became emotional while reading an email passage about being abused earlier in her life. It was part of a lengthy confessional email she sent to her then-boyfriend in May 2014 about her relationship with Weinstein. She was bawling as she left the courtroom, and her cries could be heard from a nearby witness room.

Super Bowl halftime show draws praise, tears from US Latinos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — When the Super Bowl halftime show began, Yol-Itzma Aguirre and her relatives watched with anticipation. The El Paso, Texas, family was curious how Colombian-born Shakira and New York-raised Jennifer Lopez, two of the world’s most popular Latina artists, would seize the stage.

The performance Sunday was draped in Hollywood tropes of female sexuality. But it also contained subtle political messages about anxieties shared by many Latinos in the U.S. — children in cages, Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and the urge to be heard.

Aguirre, 39, had to watch the performance again. “My sister was tearing up. We saw more things,” Aguirre said. “We stopped caring about the game.”

Across the U.S., Latinos took to social media to praise and dissect the show.

Shakira paid homage to her Colombian roots by performing the mapalé — an Afro-Colombian style of dance from the country’s Caribbean coast. She also made a tongue-flicking cry called a zaghrouta, a way to express joy in Arab culture. Her father is of Lebanese descent.

Online misinformation fuels doubt as 2020 vote kicks off

Well before Iowans cast the first ballots of the 2020 presidential race, an insidious campaign to seed distrust in the election process was already underway.

Conservative and liberal activists took to social media to push outright false or unproven claims to their online followers. Suspicions even reached President Donald Trump, who questioned the Democratic primary’s fairness to his tens of millions of Twitter followers.

Misleading social media complaints — some go as far as alleging a vast conspiracy will determine the next president — were likely to intensify over the course of the presidential race.

The falsehoods could so erode faith in the election that a losing candidate’s supporters may refuse to accept the results, either for the nomination or the White House, warned David Becker, founder and director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.

“The thing that keeps me up at night,” Becker said, is that even if the 2020 election is fair and well-managed, “the losing party’s supporters won’t accept that democracy worked.”

Kenyan president says ex-president Daniel arap Moi has died

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Daniel arap Moi, a former schoolteacher who became Kenya’s longest-serving president and presided over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, has died. He was 95.

Moi’s death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement on the state broadcaster on Tuesday.

Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years, had been in hospital for over a month.

Despite being called a dictator by critics, Moi enjoyed strong support from many Kenyans and was seen as a uniting figure when he took power after founding President Jomo Kenyatta died in office in 1978. Some allies of the ailing Kenyatta, however, tried to change the constitution to prevent Moi, then the vice-president, from automatically taking power upon Kenyatta’s death.

So wary was Moi of any threat during that uncertain period that he fled his Rift Valley home when he heard of Kenyatta’s death, returning only after receiving assurances of his safety.

Brazil’s government blasts Oscar-nominated documentary-maker

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government criticized Oscar-nominated filmmaker Petra Costa on Monday after she once more labeled far-right President Jair Bolsonaro a risk to the country’s democracy.

Costa’s documentary about the 2016 impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff, “The Edge of Democracy,” has been praised by leftists and loathed by conservatives in the politically divided nation.

Ahead of the competition for the best documentary Oscar on Feb. 9, Costa spoke on PBS and once more accused Bolsonaro of stimulating “farmers and loggers to invade indigenous reserves, burn and deforest the Amazon, which is already at a tipping point in which it could become a savanna.”

She also repeated her accusation that the Brazilian president has attacked the rights of minorities. Costa made similar statements before she was nominated, but this time Brazil’s government chose to answer through an official social media channel.

“Filmmaker Petra Costa played the role of an anti-Brazil activist and tarnished the country’s image abroad with a series of fake news in an interview on American television,” the communication secretariat for Brazil’s presidency said in a string of posts on Twitter, in both English and in Portuguese.

