Truck carrying three missing men found in Sooke River in B.C.

SOOKE, B.C. — The RCMP in British Columbia say a pickup truck that three missing men were travelling in was found in the Sooke River on Sunday.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says there is no indication of any suspicious circumstances involving the disappearance of the three men.

Two bodies were recovered after the truck was found, and police believe the bodies are those of two of the missing men, although they have not been identified.

Police continued the search for the third man on Monday.

Manseau says a police underwater dive team was helping in the search.

The three men, all 20 years old, set out Friday night from a home in Sooke at the peak of a rainstorm that dropped up to 14 centimetres of rain in some areas.

A helicopter was used in the search and hundreds of people turned out Saturday and Sunday with ATVs and four-wheel drives to help look for the men.

Police said it is unclear where Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and AJ Jensen were heading when they left the home on Friday night.

Manseau says Sooke RCMP appreciated the outpouring of help by volunteers for the search.

“This really shows what kind of great community Sooke is when there is a tragedy like this, everyone bands together to support one another.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press