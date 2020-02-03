Loading articles...

Troopers say blizzard hampers search for 4 missing children

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A search is underway in western Alaska for four children ranging in age from 2 to 14 who were reported overdue in returning from a snowmobile ride, but poor weather is hampering the search.

The children should have returned to the community of Nunum Iqua early Sunday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers said in a Monday web posting.

Troopers identified the children as Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies are involved in a search and rescue for the children, including helicopters from the Army National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Blizzard conditions are hindering search efforts, troopers said.

Nunum Iqua, formerly known as Sheldon Point, is about 500 miles (805 kilometres) northwest of Anchorage. The 2000 Census put the population at 187 people.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision #WB401 approaching Trafalgar, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:41 PM
Temperatures across the GTA at 2:40pm are more reminiscent of late March, rather than the beginning of February…
Latest Weather
Read more