Troopers say 2 found dead in Palmer home had been shot

PALMER, Alaska — Two of three people found dead last week at a Palmer home were victims of homicide, according to the state medical examiner.

The bodies of Gerald Brown, 71, and Karen Brown, 70, were found Jan. 28 at a home southwest of Palmer and south of the Matanuska-Susitna campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers on Monday announced autopsy conclusions. Gerald and Karen Brown had been shot, troopers said.

The body of Jeffrey Brown, 42, also was found in the home. The cause of Jeffrey Brown’s death has not been determined by the medical examiner, troopers said.

Toxicology results are pending for Jeffrey Brown, troopers said.

No other person was involved in the case, troopers said, and an investigation continues.

The Associated Press