Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Loading articles...
Troopers say 2 found dead in Palmer home had been shot
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 3, 2020 6:41 pm EST
PALMER, Alaska — Two of three people found dead last week at a Palmer home were victims of homicide, according to the state medical examiner.
The bodies of Gerald Brown, 71, and Karen Brown, 70, were found Jan. 28 at a home southwest of Palmer and south of the Matanuska-Susitna campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said.
Troopers on Monday announced autopsy conclusions. Gerald and Karen Brown had been shot, troopers said.
The body of Jeffrey Brown, 42, also was found in the home. The cause of Jeffrey Brown’s death has not been determined by the medical examiner, troopers said.
Toxicology results are pending for Jeffrey Brown, troopers said.
No other person was involved in the case, troopers said, and an investigation continues.
The Associated Press
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* backButton *}
{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* name *}
{* email *}
{* postalCode *}
{* gender *}
{* birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
Loading newsletters
By clicking Confirm Account, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* /legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* public_profileBlurb *}
Display Name:
{* public_displayName *}
{* public_name *}
{* public_gender *}
{* public_birthdate *}
{* public_emailAddress *}
{* public_address *}
{* public_phoneNumber *}
Updating your profile data...
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
An error has occurred while trying to update your details. Please
contact us.
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!
{* loginWidget *}
Or
Welcome back,
!
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* socialRegistration_firstName *}
{* socialRegistration_lastName *}
{* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* socialRegistration_displayName *}
{* socialRegistration_postalCode *}
{* socialRegistration_gender *}
{* socialRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* backButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #registrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}
{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}
{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the terms of service and privacy policy of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* createAccountButton *}
{* /registrationForm_radio_2 *}
Check your email for a link to reset your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.
{* #resetPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Password has been successfully updated.
{* newPasswordForm *}
{* newpassword *}
{* newpasswordConfirm *}
{* /newPasswordForm *}
Thank you for verifying your email address.
Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
You may have created a profile with another
Rogers Media brand
that can be used to log into this site.
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
{* loginWidget *}