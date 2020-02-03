Loading articles...

Trial of man accused in Tess Richey's murder resumes Monday

Last Updated Feb 3, 2020 at 6:14 am EST

A memorial that was set up for Tess Richey, 22, who was found dead in an abandoned building near Church and Wellesley streets in Toronto on Nov. 29, 2017.

The trial of a man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto’s gay village is set to resume today.

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.

Prosecutors argued last week that Schlatter sexually assaulted and strangled Richey just hours after they met.

Court heard Richey’s sister testify that her mother found the young woman’s body four days after she vanished.

