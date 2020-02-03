Trial of man accused in Tess Richey's murder resumes Monday

The trial of a man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto’s gay village is set to resume today.

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.

Prosecutors argued last week that Schlatter sexually assaulted and strangled Richey just hours after they met.

Court heard Richey’s sister testify that her mother found the young woman’s body four days after she vanished.