Sentencing for man who murdered Abbotsford, B.C., police officer

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — The man who killed Abbotsford, B.C., police Const. John Davidson in November 2017 will be sentenced in court today.

The British Columbia Supreme Court trial heard the officer was ambushed by Oscar Arfmann who shot him twice from behind.

A psychiatrist said Arfmann had psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia at the time of the murder, but was capable of understanding his actions, although he denied killing the officer even after the conviction.  

His lawyer, Martin Peters, says it was open to the court to find Arfmann not criminally responsible for the murder because of mental disorder.

Instead, Peters says Arfmann directed him to tell the judge that he wanted to be sentenced for first-degree murder.

The conviction of first-degree murder is an automatic life sentence of 25 years before parole can be considered, and today’s hearing will also allow for victim impact statement from Davidson’s family, friends and co-workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

