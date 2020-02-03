Will treating poverty reshape a child’s brain?

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is the story of a simple yet elegant experiment that could have profound implications. Does the impact of growing up in poverty literally alter the brains of poor kids? If that’s the case, how can we start to fix that? If the fix works, will the world be willing to implement it?

All of a sudden what sounds like a simple answer begins to challenge our notions of what is deserved and what isn’t, and the role that simple luck plays in the people we eventually become.

GUEST: Shannon Proudfoot, Maclean’s (Read Shannon’s piece on the project right here.)

