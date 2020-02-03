Loading articles...

Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame seeks nominees for next class

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is seeking nominations to honour people who have continued to contribute to their communities after their military service.

Nominees must be current or past Ohio residents who have been outstanding in volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

Each year, the Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 former members of the U.S. Armed Forces based on recommendations from a statewide executive committee of veterans and approval by the Ohio governor.

Nearly 900 veterans have been inducted since the hall’s 1992 inception. They include astronaut Neil Armstrong, actor Paul Newman and fast-food entrepreneur Dave Thomas.

The state Department of Veterans Services encourages people to submit nominations before a deadline of June 1, 2020.

The Associated Press

