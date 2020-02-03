Loading articles...

NDP legislator calls for probe of newspaper ads criticizing teachers' unions

NDP MPP for Essex Taras Natyshak speaks to media in Toronto, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The Ontario NDP are calling for an investigation into what they call a series of anti-teacher advertisements that ran in three national newspapers over the weekend.

NDP ethics critic Taras Natyshak says the full-page advertisements violate the province’s election spending rules with two byelections currently underway in several Ottawa-area ridings.

The advertisements, from a group calling itself Vaughan Working Families, say parents support the government during a tense round of contract talks with provincial teachers’ unions.

Natyshak says the advertisements mimic government speaking points and alleges partisan supporters may have purchased them.

All four major unions have been engaged in escalating job actions in recent weeks as bargaining with the government appears to have made little progress.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Report of a vehicle rollover blocking lanes EB Derry at Torbram. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:47 AM
A mild Feb 3 but likely not record setting. The record for this date at #Toronto YYZ is 16°C set in 2016
Latest Weather
Read more