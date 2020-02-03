Loading articles...

Kenyan president says ex-president Daniel arap Moi has died

NAIROBI, Kenya — Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has died, President Uhuru Kenya announced on the state broadcaster on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old who ruled Kenya for 24 years had been in hospital for over a month.

Tom Odula, The Associated Press

