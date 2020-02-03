Green party sets leadership contest rules to elect new leader in October

OTTAWA — The Green Party of Canada will officially open the contest to choose their next leader tomorrow.

Interim party leader Jo-Ann Roberts is unveiling the race’s rules in Prince Edward Island today at the same hotel where the new leader will be announced in October.

Roberts says candidates will need to pay $10,000 initially and another $40,000 by the end of July.

They can spend up to $500,000 on their campaign, one-tenth of the spending limit for Conservatives who will elect their new leader in June.

This is the first leadership contest for the Green party since 2006, when Elizabeth May won on the first ballot.

May stepped down following the October election but remains the party’s leader in the House of Commons for now.

