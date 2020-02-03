Man arrested for claiming to have coronavirus on plane, forcing it to return to Toronto

Peel police have arrested a man for mischief after he reportedly told a plane full of people bound for Jamaica that he had coronavirus, forcing it to return to Toronto.

The WestJet flight, headed to Montego Bay,, departed Toronto around 10 a.m. and was about halfway there when the man stood up and told crew and passengers he had coronavirus.

The pilot radioed back and returned the flight to Toronto Pearson Airport. The plane landed at around 2:10 p.m. where the suspect was arrested.

The 29-year-old from Thornhill has since been charged with mischief. He will appear in court on March 9 in Brampton.

WestJet apologized to the 243 passengers affected by “this unfortunate situation.” They added the plane crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board, including sequestering the man.

Peel police say they believe the incident was a prank and WestJet said the claim the man has coronavirus was “unfounded.”

Two flights were cancelled due to the incident on Monday and WestJet said they would be adding an extra flight on Tuesday, both to and from Montego Bay, for those affected.