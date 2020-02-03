Feds waiting for approval to take Canadians home from Wuhan on charter plane

The federal government says they are currently awaiting approval from the Chinese government to bring hundreds of Canadians home from the locked-down Chinese city of Wuhan.

A charter plane is en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, where it will be pre-positioned to enter Wuhan when they receive the go-ahead.

Canadians will undergo extensive medical screenings before being allowed to get on the plane. All Canadians boarding the flight in China will be undergoing a medical exit screening by Chinese authorities before being allowed in the airport. They will also be undergoing a second screening by Canadian authorities before being allowed on the flight.

The Chinese government will not allow anyone presenting symptoms to fly on the charter flight, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Monday.

“We are working within their jurisdiction … but I don’t anticipate we will get the Chinese to concede on that point,” she said.

Hajdu said, at this point, there is no indication any of the Canadians in Wuhan are showing any symptoms.

Permanent residents who are not travelling with children will not be allowed on the flight. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said China is only allowing citizens and permanent residents travelling with children to leave.

Once the chartered plane is allowed to pick up Canadians, it will stop in Vancouver for refueling before arriving at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

Everyone on board, including staff and flight crew, will remain at the base for 14 days for further medical assessment and observation to ensure no one has contracted the illness.

“I want to remind people these are Canadians that have been through a very traumatic experience over the past couple months and in many cases, will have significant stressors,” Hadju said. She adds CFB Trenton is well equipped as a facility that is able to house people in a dignified manner.

There are now 305 Canadians asking for help to return to Canada from Wuhan, under quarantine because it is at the epicenter of the virus.

The government has chartered a second plane in case there is not enough space on the first.

Some 361 people have died from the disease while 17,205 have been infected, including four in Canada.