13 pupils die in stampede at primary school in western Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan police official says 13 children have died in a stampede at a primary school in the country’s western area after they were let out to go home.

More than 20 other students were injured during the Monday afternoon incident, said David Kabena, the police in charge of Kakemega central area.

Tom Odula, The Associated Press

